Beppe Grillo's "Five Star Movement" Won the Italian Parliamentary Elections
Italian anti-elitist "Five Star Movement" headed by Luigi Di Maio leads the Italian elections, according to the first data from the exit polls distributed by RAI News 24. The movement was founded by comedian Beppe Grillo.
According to the information, the populist movement is currently winning the majority of seats in both the upper and lower house of the parliament, with a total of 30,5% of the votes of Italian citizens.
The figures indicate that the "Forza, Italia" party of former Prime Minister and political veteran Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini's Lega (Nord) currently have the same number of votes. According to the results distributed by RAI News 24, both parties gain 14,5%.
Together with the votes for "Fratelli d'
