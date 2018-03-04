A Protest in Plovdiv in Support of the Detainee Doctor for Murder
A protest in support of Dr. Ivan Dimitrov is being held in front of the 2nd Regional Police Department in Plovdiv today, a reporter at Focus Radio Plovdiv reported.
People organized in the social network on the basis of the information released in the media that the doctor and their family were subjected to assault by thieves and in self-defense killed a 38-year-old man of Roma origin.
Yesterday, the District Prosecutor's Office distributed a message that it had detained the doctor for 72 hours in a murder charge and a remand in custody was pending.
The punishment provided for by law for the offense is imprisonment of ten to twenty years.
The protesters want the excuses of a doctor who is a famous radiologist in Plovdiv.
- » Bulgaria Celebrates the 140th Anniversary of the Liberation from Ottoman Rule
- » Russia's Patriarch Kirill Arrives on a Three Day Visit to Bulgaria
- » The Section Between the Court Palace and ''Sveta Nedelya'' Church Becomes Pedestrian
- » Bulgaria’s PM: We Want in Our Region to Achieve Peace and Stability
- » Today Parliament will have Only Parliamentary Control
- » President Radev: The Government's Actions on the CEZ Deal are Chaotic