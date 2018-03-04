China Says it Does Not Want a Trade War with U.S

China does not want a trade war with the United States, Zhang Yesui, a spokesman for the Chinese parliament, said on Sunday at a briefing ahead of China’s annual session of parliament, which begins this week, Reuters reported.

China has said that it will take measures to safeguard its interests after U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he would impose a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum to protect U.S.-based producers. 

