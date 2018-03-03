New Rules for Registration of Vehicles Makes the Process Much Easier

For a week now, the registration of road vehicles is subject to new rules. Amendments to the Road Traffic Act introduced a new system for data exchange between the Ministry of Interior and the Notary Chamber. It immediately reveals a change in vehicle ownership. Through this system, the employees of the Ministry of Interior receive information about all real-time vehicle transactions on the territory of the country. The launch of the new system was promulgated in the State Gazette on 2nd of March.

With the change in the rules, people who sell their cars are no longer required to submit a contract for the sale to the Traffic Police. The procedure is done by notaries.

The new service is performed only by notaries who have a qualified electronic signature. In the Common Traffic Police information system, they can check data in the records associated with the particular deal only.

The Chamber of Notaries is firmly convinced that the service does not make the transaction more expensive and the car transfer fees are the same - between 50 and 60 BGN. There is no increase in the state fee either, they said.

The new rules only apply to transactions with vehicles already registered in Bulgaria, which do not require a change of registration number plates. The car is required to have undergone a technical inspection and should have third-party liability insurance.

There is also a possibility to request the notary for electronic printing of the registration certificate of a motor vehicle and the new owner to be able to receive it by post.





Source: BNT