Police Arrest 21-Year-Old in Swiss Capital After 'Bomb Threat'

Crime | March 3, 2018, Saturday // 13:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Police Arrest 21-Year-Old in Swiss Capital After 'Bomb Threat' pixabay.com

Police in the Swiss capital of Berne on Friday arrested a man carrying objects wrapped in wires in what they called a suspected bomb threat that forced the closure of an area near the city’s main train station for several hours, Reuters reported.

Authorities later used equipment from their explosives unit to disarm the objects. They said they took the two objects away to be studied, to determine if they were actually dangerous.

“This will take some time,” Berne’s cantonal police said in a statement.

The 21-year-old man who was arrested was taken into custody for further questioning.

The area around the Heiliggeistkirche, or Church of the Holy Ghost, was temporarily closed for security reasons and transport re-routed, police said, later adding that all areas had been reopened.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Swiss, Berne, bomb threat, arrested
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria