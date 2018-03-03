Police Arrest 21-Year-Old in Swiss Capital After 'Bomb Threat'
Police in the Swiss capital of Berne on Friday arrested a man carrying objects wrapped in wires in what they called a suspected bomb threat that forced the closure of an area near the city’s main train station for several hours, Reuters reported.
Authorities later used equipment from their explosives unit to disarm the objects. They said they took the two objects away to be studied, to determine if they were actually dangerous.
“This will take some time,” Berne’s cantonal police said in a statement.
The 21-year-old man who was arrested was taken into custody for further questioning.
The area around the Heiliggeistkirche, or Church of the Holy Ghost, was temporarily closed for security reasons and transport re-routed, police said, later adding that all areas had been reopened.
- » Attack against the French Embassy and Institute in Ouagadougou
- » Five People were Detained Last Night in Sofia Because of a Blasted ATM
- » Father Stabbed his Son with a Knife in Devin Area
- » Bulgarian Citizen was Arrested for Attempted Murder of a Policeman in Italy
- » Dozens have Died in a Series of Attacks in Afghanistan
- » Bulgarian Used Fake Spotify Playlists to Make Money