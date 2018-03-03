Juncker: We are not Forcing Serbia to Choose Between Russia and the EU

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he does not force Serbia to make a choice between Russia and the European Union.

"I did not want the Serbs to make a choice because they have to have good relations with Russia and have such good relations with Europe as far as it is possible," said the European Commission chief in an interview with Euronews.

On Feb. 16, in an interview with Euronews, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Serbia's decision to make a choice to develop relations with either Russia or the West was the same that led to the Ukrainian crisis.

According to Juncker, it is not possible to compare Serbia with Ukraine, and the process of European integration is not directed against anyone. "All partners in the region are conducting a coordinated foreign policy, but Serbs have a different stance because they do not join the sanctions process," Juncker said. At the same time, he said that according to the criteria for joining the European Union, Serbs "also need to bring their foreign policy into line with other countries."