"Inercom": Whether the State will have Shares in CEZ will be Clear by the End of Next Week

Whether the Bulgarian state will be able to buy shares from CEZ will be understood at the end of next week. This was announced by the Inercom office.

"Because of the high public interest and driven by our desire for full openness and transparency, we inform you that negotiations between Inercom Bulgaria and CEZ Group regarding the possibility of the Bulgarian state to buy shares in CEZ Bulgaria will be from the middle to the end the next week in Prague, and immediately after their completion, you will receive information on the progress of the talks and the decisions made, "says Inercom's letter.

On Friday, Veselin Vachkov, head of the Czech newspaper Lidove News, commented to BNT that the purchase of state shares in CEZ depends on Czech CEZ's arbitration against Bulgaria. The company filed an international lawsuit against Bulgaria last year because of "a number of interventions by Bulgarian institutions that are damaging to CEZ's activities in Bulgaria and in the long run due to the critical situation in the local energy market that is not improving". Such cases are also carried out by EVN and ENERGO-PRO.

In the signed preliminary contract between CEZ and Inercom of Ginka Varbakova there is a clause prohibiting the buyer from reselling the company without the seller's consent.