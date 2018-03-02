Turkey has Detained Two Greek Soldiers

Two Greek soldiers were detained by the Turkish army after they crossed the border between the two countries on Thursday morning. This is reported by Ekathimerini, an e-newspaper, quoted by Focus.

The two soldiers patrolled the border in a forest area near the Maritsa River (Evros) in bad weather. They have accidentally entered Turkish territory, as a result of which they were detained by the Turkish army, according to a statement by the Greek General Staff.

The two Greeks, an officer and a soldier, were sent to the Turkish city of Edirne for questioning. It is believed they are in good condition. Greek troops assure that the routine procedure for their return is already in progress.

Observers note that such incidents usually end within a few minutes. This time the Detainees, however, have been sent for further investigation, the editorial says.