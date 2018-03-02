Attack against the French Embassy and Institute in Ouagadougou

Bulgaria: Attack against the French Embassy and Institute in Ouagadougou Source: Twitter

Attack in the center of Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, against the French Embassy and the General Staff of the Local Armed Forces. "The situation is under control," said French envoy Jean-Yves Le Diane, quoted by France Press.

Authorities in the West African country reported "four neutralized attackers," possibly Islamists.

However, it is unclear how many were the perpetrators of the attack. This means there may be more attackers at large.

For the time being, authorities in Burkina Faso have no information on possible victims.

In recent years in the capital of the West African country, jihadist attacks have been committed several times in places visited by Westerners. Islamists are attacking state institutions and security forces in the northern part of Burkina Faso, which borders with unstable Mali, notes the press.

