The Turkish Television Banned over 200 Songs

World | March 2, 2018, Friday // 15:24| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Turkish Television Banned over 200 Songs Source: Twitter

Turkish state radio and television (TRT) banned 208 songs for their content.

"According to the law, TRT has the right to take action on content that includes uncensored expressions, alcohol, cigarettes, etc.," said Turkish Deputy Prime Minister and Government Speaker Bekir Bozdag. According to him, banning songs is not censorship, but it means that TRT does its job.

"And other televisions have to work like that," Bozdag is categorical. TRT confirmed that among the forbidden are 66 songs in Kurdish language. Here are some of the titles of the forbidden songs: "I'm drunk", "Completely naked", "Earth of tears", "Tyran"

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, TV, radio, ban, songs
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria