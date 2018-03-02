The Turkish Television Banned over 200 Songs

Turkish state radio and television (TRT) banned 208 songs for their content.

"According to the law, TRT has the right to take action on content that includes uncensored expressions, alcohol, cigarettes, etc.," said Turkish Deputy Prime Minister and Government Speaker Bekir Bozdag. According to him, banning songs is not censorship, but it means that TRT does its job.

"And other televisions have to work like that," Bozdag is categorical. TRT confirmed that among the forbidden are 66 songs in Kurdish language. Here are some of the titles of the forbidden songs: "I'm drunk", "Completely naked", "Earth of tears", "Tyran"