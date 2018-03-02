Zaharieva: Bulgaria is Seriously Worried About the Growing Escalation of Violence in Syria

Bulgaria is seriously concerned about the growing escalation in Syria. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said during today's parliamentary oversight, BGNES reported.

Zaharieva responded to a question by BSP MP Valeriy Zhabljanov about Bulgaria's position on the Turkish Armed Forces operation on Syrian territory in the region of Afrin. According to Zaharieva, this is a prerequisite for delaying the process of restoring Syria. "In all the military actions that take place, unfortunately there are victims of the civilian population. I want to assure you that we carefully monitor the situation and discuss it, "the Deputy Prime Minister said.

"It is not true that we have not spoken on the matter. At the Foreign Policy Council in Sofia, and at the last Council, we had a serious discussion in Brussels on Syria as a whole, "the Foreign Minister explained. According to Ekaterina Zaharieva, the main concerns of Operation "Olive Branch" are the safety of the civilian population, the future of the Geneva peace process and the duration of the mission itself.

