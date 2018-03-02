Russia's Patriarch Kirill Arrives on a Three Day Visit to Bulgaria

Russia's Patriarch Kirill arrives in Bulgaria on 2nd of March on a three-day visit. His visit is at the invitation of the Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte and the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, as the Russian Patriarch will participate in the celebrations dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the Liberation of Bulgaria from Ottoman Rule.

This is the second official visit of the Russian Patriarch. He was in Bulgaria in April 2012 to meet Patriarch Maxim.

Today, the two Patriarchs will serve a prayer in the Synodal Chapel. In the afternoon, the delegation will travel to Stara Zagora. On 3rd of March, the two Patriarchs and their church delegations will take part in the celebrations on Shipka peak.

The Patriarch of Moscow and all of Russia gave a special interview for the Bulgarian National Television.