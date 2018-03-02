Russia's Patriarch Kirill Arrives on a Three Day Visit to Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 2, 2018, Friday // 15:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Russia's Patriarch Kirill Arrives on a Three Day Visit to Bulgaria pixabay.com

Russia's Patriarch Kirill arrives in Bulgaria on 2nd of March on a three-day visit. His visit is at the invitation of the Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte and the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, as the Russian Patriarch will participate in the celebrations dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the Liberation of Bulgaria from Ottoman Rule.

This is the second official visit of the Russian Patriarch. He was in Bulgaria in April 2012 to meet Patriarch Maxim.

Today, the two Patriarchs will serve a prayer in the Synodal Chapel. In the afternoon, the delegation will travel to Stara Zagora. On 3rd of March, the two Patriarchs and their church delegations will take part in the celebrations on Shipka peak.

The Patriarch of Moscow and all of Russia gave a special interview for the Bulgarian National Television.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Patriarch Maxim, Patriarch Kirill, visit, Bulgaria, Russia, Liberation of Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria