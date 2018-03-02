Serbia Reacts to Montenegro Sending Army Officers to Kosovo

The Serbian defence minister, Aleksandar Vulin, says Montenegro's decision to deploy two of its military officers to KFOR in Kosovo is "a political message of support for Kosovo's independence", Gazeta Express reported.

The Serbian defence minister says Serbia "cannot welcome that." It is not aimed at enhancing the security of citizens in Kosovo, Vulin said when asked to comment on the Montenegrin authorities' decision to send members of their army to the NATO peacekeeping mission in Kosovo. "This is about two staff officers, and this is a political message that supports Kosovo's independence, which is not something that can be received well in Serbia," Vulin said according to Belgrade media.
 
Montenegro Minister of Defence, Predrag Boskovic, said on Tuesday that his country will deploy two military officers in the NATO-led mission in Kosovo - KFOR.

