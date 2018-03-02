150 Employees Protest in Front of the Lovech Prison

Again, more than 150 employees gathered in front of the doors of the Lovech Prison this morning to protest and demand higher wages, better working conditions and insistence on solving the problem of lack of personnel in the prisons and investigation detention facilities.

The protesters defined what is happening "as a game of nerves". "Those standing in their comfortable armchairs think: They will get tired and stop. But this time we will not give up on the execution of the requests," disgruntled prison guards complained, said from the Syndicate of the Prisoners in Bulgaria / SZB /.

The event is a prelude to the second national protest of the Prison Syndicate in Bulgaria, which will take place on March 10, at 13:00. It will be called "Europe for us" and will take place as a rally that will pass from the square to the Ministry of Justice through the Ministry of Finance to the Council of Ministers.

Two days ago, hoping to "awaken the conscience" of Tsetska Tsacheva in a letter to the Minister of Justice from a Syndicate, prison staff sent "Smirnenski's Tale of Ladders". The union also insisted on a written answer to the question "What amounts of additional bonuses did the political cabinet of the Ministry of Justice received for 2017".

The protests continue throughout the country a second month. In the next days, until March 10, rallies will be held in Varna and Pazardzhik prisons, and on March 7 demonstrations of dissatisfaction will be held at the peak of the professional celebration of DG Security in front of all court buildings throughout the country.