Ananiev: We are Preparing a Public Contract for 400 New Ambulances

New 400 ambulances will be purchased for Emergency Medical Care. This was announced by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev of the Parliamentary Tribune, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio. Currently, the procurement documentation is being prepared.

Due to the acceleration of the procedure, instead of 2019, the first deliveries will begin at the end of this year, the minister said.

"The Ministry of Health envisages the implementation of a major investment project under the" Growth Regions - 2014-2020 "Operational Program, priority axis 4 - Regional Health Infrastructure, with the main purpose of renovating and modernizing facilities and equipment in the emergency aid across the country with a total budget of 163 million and a half. "