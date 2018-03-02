Nearly 900 Schools Remain Closed due to the Bad Weather

Part of the schools in the country remain closed due to bad weather.

There are no classes in 898 schools on Friday, the Ministry of Education and Science said. Their number is still decreasing compared to the day before, when more than 1200 schools were closed.

The forced vacation continues in Varna District, where there are no classes in 122 institutions. In 89 schools in Stara Zagora there are no lessons. 83 schools are closed in the Pleven region, 77 in the Veliko Tarnovo district and 70 in the Rousse district. There are no lessons in the districts of Vidin, Pazardzhik and Yambol in only a few schools.

