The US Government has Approved the Sale of Anti-tank Missiles to Ukraine

Politics » DEFENSE | March 2, 2018, Friday // 11:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The US Government has Approved the Sale of Anti-tank Missiles to Ukraine twitter.com

The US government has approved the sale of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, TASS reported, quoted by Focus.

The US administration has approved the sale of the $ 47 million anti-tank missile "Javelin". This is reported on Thursday by the US Department of Defense.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, sell, missiles, Ukraine
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria