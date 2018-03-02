The US Government has Approved the Sale of Anti-tank Missiles to Ukraine
The US government has approved the sale of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, TASS reported, quoted by Focus.
The US administration has approved the sale of the $ 47 million anti-tank missile "Javelin". This is reported on Thursday by the US Department of Defense.
