Borisov in Delphi: EC is Ready to Give EUR 1 Billion for Infrastructure Projects in the Balkans

The European Commission is ready to lend EUR 1bn through European banks for infrastructure projects for the Balkans.

This was announced by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov at the economic forum in Delphi Greece, which is known as "little Davos", bTV announced.

If these projects are built, the Balkans will become one of the most competitive places.

Borisov assured that we are fulfilling the maastricht criteria criteria of 26% debt and a budget surplus. He believes the European Commission must develop criteria to address the growing debt of large and strong economies such as France and Italy. That is why Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who opened the forum in Delphi, called for this.

"There, with the Oracles of Delphi," Borisov reminded that with Greece there are strategic interests to link high-speed rail routes to the ports in the region that will make the Balkans one of the most competitive regions.

Borisov stressed that the Western Balkans are part of Europe and that the process of their integration must be irreversible otherwise the prospect of the young population will be lost.

The prime minister is in Delphi for the opening of the economic forum, known as the little Davos, which is held for the third time with nearly 1,500 participants from 400 countries.