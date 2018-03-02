US Launched Satellite with Heavy Missile "Atlas"

World | March 2, 2018, Friday // 10:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: US Launched Satellite with Heavy Missile "Atlas" twitter.com

The US company United Launch Alliance fired from the Cape Canaveral, Florida state-of-the-art Atlas V, with a meteorological companion called GOES-S.

The launch took place at 17:02 Eastern Time (00:02 on Friday, BG). The GOES-S satellite is equipped with Earth and Sun monitoring equipment for the needs of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Survey. It is expected that the satellite will receive more accurate information on storm disasters such as storms, hurricanes, floods. In addition, GOES-S will be able to collect additional information on forest fires, volcanic eruptions, dust storms.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria