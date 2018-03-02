US Launched Satellite with Heavy Missile "Atlas"

The US company United Launch Alliance fired from the Cape Canaveral, Florida state-of-the-art Atlas V, with a meteorological companion called GOES-S.

The launch took place at 17:02 Eastern Time (00:02 on Friday, BG). The GOES-S satellite is equipped with Earth and Sun monitoring equipment for the needs of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Survey. It is expected that the satellite will receive more accurate information on storm disasters such as storms, hurricanes, floods. In addition, GOES-S will be able to collect additional information on forest fires, volcanic eruptions, dust storms.