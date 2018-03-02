Five People were Detained Last Night in Sofia Because of a Blasted ATM

Five people have been arrested after a chase with police because of a blasted ATM last night in Sofia, BNR reported. Among the arrested there are known car thiefs.

The operation of the Ministry of Interior started last night when the gang blasted an ATM on 36 Rojen Boulevard in Sofia, Iliantsi. Police have waited for the perpetrators who tried to escape. After a chase in the streets of Sofia, the five men tried to move in the direction of Ihtiman and Elin Pelin.

After a chase with the teams of the SDRD and the Cobra squad, they were arrested in the town of Ihtiman. Among the detainees there are known names in the criminal circles in our country. In the past, they have been associated with car thefts. For the moment, the exact amount taken by the five men is not clear. According to Horizon, there was not much money in the device.