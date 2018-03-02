Body of a Man on the Hood of a Car Found in Plovdiv

The corpse of a man was discovered in Plovdiv. The signal was filed this morning at 112, Plovdiv police reported to Darik.



The man, apparently about 40 years old, was found on a car hood in the area of ​​the District Government in the city.

An inspection is currently underway in the presence of a forensic doctor. Police Head of Plovdiv Police Head Atanas Ilkov is also at the site.

After the completion of the investigative actions, it will be clear the cause of death, the Ministry of Internal Affairs Directorate-Plovdiv said.

According to unofficial information, the man was stabbed with a knife that was found next to his body.