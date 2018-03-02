Babis: The Contracts with "Inercom" have Already been Concluded

The official website of the Czech government has published official information on behalf of Prime Minister Andrei Babis, who explains the country's position regarding the CEZ deal:

"Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov approached me to clarify our positions regarding the sale of the Bulgarian assets of ČEZ Group.

During our discussion, I repeated that, due to the doubts that were cast on the winner of the sale process – Inercom, – I had been calling for these to be dispelled. I was assured by the Board of Directors of ČEZ that all measures required by law have been taken both in connection with Inercom and the sources of funding, and that no reasons for which the transaction could not be completed were found. The Supervisory Board of ČEZ has been repeatedly assured by the Board of Directors in a similar vein.

Prime Minister Borisov voiced his concerns regarding the future of a significant part of the distribution network in Bulgaria and admitted that the information he has available, including the information appearing in both Bulgarian and Czech media, only intensified his doubts regarding the credibility of the new owner.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister was also interested, in very general terms, in a possibility of acquisition of the ČEZ distribution network by the Bulgarian state in place of Inercom. In this regard I referred him to the company management and I emphasized the fact that the contracts with Inercom have already been concluded."

Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Government of the Czech Republic