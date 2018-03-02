Zoran Zaev: Bulgaria Shows Serious Leadership For our European Integration

After Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's meeting with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker and the leaders of the Western Balkans, Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev commented to the media that his country is ready with all the infrastructure projects and he is looking for European funding.

In response to questions from the Bulgarian National Television, he also said he hoped that the dispute with Greece on the name of the Republic of Macedonia would be resolved at the latest by June and pointed out as a positive example the Neighborhood Treaty with Bulgaria, which, in his words, brings a huge benefit to him both sides.

He also commented on protests in Skopje as a democratic right of the opposition.