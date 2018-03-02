Temperatures to Rise and Snow in West and North Bulgaria will Transition to Rain

Today it will be cloudy. With an increase in temperatures, the snowfall in Western and Northern Bulgaria will transition to rain. In the rest of the country, there will be light rain, too.

Frost is expected to form in many areas. Up to moderate southern wind in Eastern Bulgaria and along the Struma valley, light wind in the Danube plain from east-northeast. Maximum temperatures of between minus 3° and 2°C in Northern Bulgaria and some places in the upper Thracian plain, in the rest of the country between 3° and 8°C, in Sofia about 5°C.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.