The Section Between the Court Palace and ''Sveta Nedelya'' Church Becomes Pedestrian

Bulgaria: The Section Between the Court Palace and ''Sveta Nedelya'' Church Becomes Pedestrian

From March 3rd, ''Vitosha'' Blvd, from "Alabin" Street to "Stamboliyski" Blvd., becomes a pedestrian zone.

Thus, the pedestrian area of ''Vitosha'' Blvd. connects with ''Sveta Nedelya'' Church to be rebuilt and freed from cars.

 The movement will be changed on "Boris I" in the section between "Pozitano" Str. And "T. Alexandrov" Blvd. The direction of traffic is changing along ''Lavele'' Street next to ''T.Aleksandrov'' Blvd.

pedestrian zone, sv.nedelya church, changes
