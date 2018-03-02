Bulgaria’s PM: We Want in Our Region to Achieve Peace and Stability

For these two months Bulgaria has not only made progress, but also has finalised commitments, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in a joint briefing with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on 1st of March. The Prime Minister also said that it is important that Western Balkan countries continue the joint work of their special services, the anti-organized crime services and their prosecutor’s offices. He stressed that what we do under the auspices of the EU is not directed against Russia or Turkey. "On the contrary, we want our region to achieve peace and stability," Borissov said, quoted by BNT.

Borissov thanked Juncker and Federica Mogherini , the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the Commission, because with this tour they have found out how “horrible” the connectivity in the Balkans is.

On this subject, he has received materials from counterparts today with some corrections and additional requests for connectivity between all the capitals on the Balkans.

At these meetings, we also represent the interests of Romania and Greece, because all these issues of connectivity are common, emphasized Borissov.

We rely on EC support, on hybrid funding, on the fact that we are already ready and we have set our ambitious task with all our colleagues in the May meeting to have lots for railway, motorways, digital infrastructure, ready-made parts or at what stage are planning, funding so that we can talk to our peoples about the time when particular section would be ready. Because in the next two years with my counterpart Vucic we can say that Sofia - Belgrade or Belgrade - Istanbul, Belgrade - Budapest will be ready. The "peace motorway" through Kosovo - Belgrade, and the so called Corridor 8, 10, 4 are also of importance.

Borissov further said that it is of the utmost importance that the special services, anti-organized crime services, prosecutor’s offices of the Western Balkan countries continue to work together.

He stressed that he was pleased that, in the morning, conditions for bilateral meetings between Belgrade and Pristina had been created.

At the economic forum in Greece, he has set himself the ambitious task of closing the points that will allow transport corridors to move freight as quickly as possibleIe. In future, the goal is to have uniform rates per kilometer, which the toll systems would account.