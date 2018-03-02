Fire Kills at Least 26 people in Drug Treatment Center in Capital of Azerbaijan
pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Fire rips through drug rehabilitation centre in Azerbaijan's capital Baku killing at least 26 people, local media say.
Television pictures showed flames leaping through barred windows of single-storey buildings.
Four people were taken to hospital, Azarbaijan's news agency APA says.
The cause of the fire is not known, according to BBC.
- » Body of a Man on the Hood of a Car Found in Plovdiv
- » 157 Pedestrians Killed on the Bulgarian Roads in 2017
- » Train Passengers are Blocked near Aitos, Burgas
- » Trains Collide North of Egyptian Capital, 15 Killed
- » A Plane from Sofia to Italy Landed in Budapest due to an Accident
- » Bulgarians are Blocked in Romania Due to Redirected Flight
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)