Fire Kills at Least 26 people in Drug Treatment Center in Capital of Azerbaijan

pixabay.com

Fire rips through drug rehabilitation centre in Azerbaijan's capital Baku killing at least 26 people, local media say.

Television pictures showed flames leaping through barred windows of single-storey buildings.

Four people were taken to hospital, Azarbaijan's news agency APA says.

The cause of the fire is not known, according to BBC. 

