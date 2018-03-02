Today Parliament will have Only Parliamentary Control

Bulgaria: Today Parliament will have Only Parliamentary Control

Questions on nuclear energy will be answered by Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova.

Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Education, Health, Home Affairs and Social Policy will also be involved in the control, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

