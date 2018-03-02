Today Parliament will have Only Parliamentary Control
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Questions on nuclear energy will be answered by Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova.
Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Education, Health, Home Affairs and Social Policy will also be involved in the control, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
- » Russia's Patriarch Kirill Arrives on a Three Day Visit to Bulgaria
- » The Section Between the Court Palace and ''Sveta Nedelya'' Church Becomes Pedestrian
- » Bulgaria’s PM: We Want in Our Region to Achieve Peace and Stability
- » President Radev: The Government's Actions on the CEZ Deal are Chaotic
- » By the End of 2018, All Cash Registers will be Replaced
- » The Direction of Traffic on Three Key Streets in Downtown Sofia is Changing
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)