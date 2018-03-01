Angelkova: A 10% Increase in Tourists is Expected in the Winter Season

A 10% increase in tourists is expected in the winter season, which is a significant increase over the record season last year. This was announced by the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelova before the Bulgarian National Television.

She added that 120 tour operators had been removed from the tour operators' register because of violations of the insurance, which covered cases such as canceled flights. Angelkova explained that the necessary measures would be taken to have no kiosks in private properties on the beaches of the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

We have greatly enhanced the Ministry's control over the tour operators, which are about three thousand. We started checking that everyone is abiding law and has the necessary documents. A total of 102 tour operators were deleted from the register because they did not provide insurances, Angelkova said.

The winter season is very successful for now. For 2017 there is over 15% growth - almost 460 thousand foreign tourists have visited the country. We have big growths from our neighbors, which are our target markets. German tourists are also growing, she added, adding that there is a 10% growth in tourists this season. A key element for the growth of tourists is the development of mountain tourism, she noted. Fallen snow in the last days will extend the winter season by the end of April, and in the beginning of May begins the summer season, said Angelkova.