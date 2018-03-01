46 is the Number of Victims of the Cold Weather in Europe

46 people died because of the record cold in Europe. A number of European cities have temporary shelters for homeless people.

They call it the "Beast of the East" - the cold front that covered almost the whole of Europe. In the UK today was the coldest day of nearly 30 years. Cold and snow stunned the kingdom, hundreds of schools were closed.

Ireland had the most powerful snowfall in 26 years, and local residents have hurried to stock up with essential necessities.

The bad weather covered Spain and Portugal, where some younger people say they see snow for the first time in their lives.

Between 8 and 20 below zero is the temperature in Germany. Tomorrow in Berlin are preparing for minus 13.