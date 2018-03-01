157 Pedestrians Killed on the Bulgarian Roads in 2017

157 pedestrians were killed on the road in 2017. One out of every 12 people hit by a vehicle has died, according to the Traffic Police analysis, and 1801 are injured.

In 2016, the figures are 114 and 1729, respectively. Lowering pedestrian control, unsafe risk areas and lack of transport culture are the reasons for this, according to the analysis.

Still, the killed and injured in the road in 2017 decreased - 682, 26 less than in 2016. 244 died after a crash between two cars, 205 died in other crashes involving one vehicle. The rest are hit pedestrians. 482 died in crashes outside settlements and 200 in towns and villages.

1 038 000 fines and punitive decrees were issued in 2017. In 2016 were 888 000. 16,000 cars were left without numbers for various violations, 10,000 for driving without a valid license and 5500 for alcohol and drugs.