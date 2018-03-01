Eurostat: The Poorest People in Europe are in Northwest Bulgaria

The poorest citizens of Europe live in Northwestern Bulgaria. This was concluded after a survey of the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

The inhabitants of the Bulgarian region are three times poorer than the average European. At the same time, the richest Europeans live in West London and are six times above the EU average.

Following are the citizens of Luxembourg (257 per cent), Southeast Ireland (217 per cent), the Belgian capital Brussels and the German city of Hamburg (200 per cent).

At the other end of the ranking, 29 per cent of the average European GDP per capita is the Bulgarian Northwest region. It is followed by the French overseas territory Mayot in the Indian Ocean (33 per cent), two more Bulgarian regions - North Central and South Central (34 per cent) and North East Romania (36 per cent).

Of 21 regions with a GDP per capita below 50 percent of the EU average, five are in Bulgaria and Poland respectively, four in Hungary, three in Romania and Greece and one in France, according to Eurostat.