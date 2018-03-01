1219 schools in the Country are Closed Due to the Cold Weather

Due to the unfavorable meteorological conditions and the poor traffic situation in the country, at 12 noon today, March 1, 2018, no school classes are being held in 1219 schools, the Ministry of Education and Science stated.

Most - 136 and 122 schools are closed in the districts of Burgas and Varna. 111 schools are not working in Stara Zagora region. 86 schools are closed in the Pleven region, 84 in the Kardzhali district, 77 in the Veliko Tarnovo district and 70 in the Russe district.

In Vidin district - 5 schools and in Yambol district - in 6 schools.

By areas:

Blagoevgrad District, Yakoruda Municipality - 5 schools.

Burgas Municipality - 136 schools.

District Varna - 122 schools.

Veliko Tarnovo Province - 77 schools.

Vidin District - 5 schools.

Vratsa District - 33 schools.

Dobrich Province - 68 schools.

Kardzhali District - 84 schools.

Kyustendil District, Bobov Dol Municipality - 3 schools.

Lovech District - 15 schools.

Montana District - 7 schools.

District Pazardzhik - 2 schools.

Pernik District - 27 schools.

Pleven District - 86 schools.

Plovdiv District - 35 schools.

Razgrad District - 59 schools.

Rousse District - 70 schools.

Silistra District - 45 schools.

Sliven District - 30 schools.

District Smolyan - 47 schools.

Sofia-region region - 18 schools.

Stara Zagora Region - 111 schools.

Targovishte District - 51 School.

District Haskovo - 11 schools.

Shumen District - 66 schools.

Yambol District - 6 schools