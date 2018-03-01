President Radev: The Government's Actions on the CEZ Deal are Chaotic

President Rumen Radev assessed the government's actions as chaotic regarding the sale of CEZ, reports Darik.

The President's comment was made about today's meeting of Prime Minister Borisov with the owner of the candidate-buyer of CEZ ,Gina Varbakova, and the request of Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov that the state has the opportunity to enter into this deal.

Rumen Radev expressed his anxiety that the services did not work on this case and the question arises whether they serve the state or part of the government. "It is anxious that democratic control mechanisms also prove to be powerless," the head of state said.

He explained that he expects rational decisions in the interests of Bulgaria, but that does not negate the question of why we allowed to end up in this situation.