Bulgaria: Spring will Come in the Second Half of March

In Stara Zagora last night was minus 21 degrees, but we are far from the record. The Black Sea was minus 7 and minus 8 degrees, and now with the sunny weather that awaits us today, there will be a big difference between night and day temperatures. This was announced by the climatologist Anastasia Stoycheva of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The dangers of icing remain, the sudden warming we expect will result in rain and melting snow that will freeze with the low temperatures on Friday and Saturday.
 
Dangerous cold, over Europe, will still cause problems for citizens. For a short while in March, we will experience a southwest wind and warmer air will come. Temperatures can rise from minus 15 to 5 degrees. On March 3, cold air, probably with snow, will again penetrate, Anastasia Stoycheva warned.

The weather situation will be quite dynamic. Temperatures in March will rise, the average will be 7-8 degrees, it will be cloudy and will fall, but they will be able to exceed 10 degrees. It seems that the meteorological spring will come in the second half of March. The highest temperatures are expected to be 19 to 24 degrees.
 
She also said that in the first half of next week the thick snow cover would begin to melt.

