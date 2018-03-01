Stanimir Stoilov is the New Coach of Kazakhstan National Football Team
March 1, 2018, Thursday
Source: Twitter
Stanimir Stoilov will be the new coach of Kazakhstan. The news that was expected in recent weeks was announced by sports.kz. The appointment of the Bulgarian specialist is expected to become official soon.
Stoilov replaces former coach Alexander Borjyuk. In this way, Levski's former coach will also end his relationship with Astana, where his post is expected to be taken over by his former assistant, Gregory Babayan.
For Stoilov, this will be a second destination as a national coach after first in 2007 and then in 2009-2010 he was head of Bulgaria.
