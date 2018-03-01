Stars from the Premier League Decorated Themselves with Martenitsi (Photos)

Lifestyle | March 1, 2018, Thursday
Current and former football stars of the English Premier League honored the custom of Baba Marta. Among them are the names of the current Chelsea captains - the superstars César Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill.

Legends of the Premier League Paulo Ferreira, Jermaine Jenas and Robert Pires also celebrated the Bulgarian holiday which is on March 1st.

All of them made special pictures, showing their sympathy for this old Bulgarian traditional custom. The Martenitsi were personally given by Kiril Evtimov during his visit to London, where he watched the Champions League derby between Chelsea and Barcelona.

This is not the first such idea of the man ​​Burgas, who last year handed out martenitsi to players of Chelsea, one of which was the Brazilian David Luiz - an idea born after a conversation between Evtimov and Dimitar Popov, who is the head of the Bulgarian fan club Chelsea -Bulgaria ".

"It was very interesting for everyone to get the martenitsas, and for Cahill this is the second time, and he and Jenas said that they would boast to their Bulgarian friends, Stiliyan Petrov and Dimitar Berbatov. 

