Putin: Russia Proved to be a Democratic Society

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his annual address to the nation at the Federal Assembly of the country. He announced that Russia has emerged as a democratic society in its free and independent way. According to him, no matter who the next president is, the Russian people should be aware of today's challenges for Russia. We are witnessing civilization changes in today's world and we have to face them, he pointed out, reports sega.

The Russian leader is of the opinion that the development of the urban environment and the creation of a middle class should become priorities of the state. "Urban development should become a driving force for Russia," Putin said, adding that "those living in rural areas must be integrated."

Putin also said that by 2024 the country would be granted access to a fast internet.

According to him, Russia must become one of the leaders in the storage, processing, transfer and protection of data. He added that the coming years would be decisive because, if the country abandoned technology, it would fall into dependence, and that means lower economic potential and security of the country, as well as a loss of sovereignty. Putin urged Russia to create its own digital platforms based on blockchain technology.