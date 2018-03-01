By the End of 2018, All Cash Registers will be Replaced

All cash registers in our retail outlets must be replaced by December 31, 2018 due to software breakthroughs that take into account sales. This is what the Parliament has decided by finally adopting the amendments to the Customs Act.

For several years there has been an online connection between cash registers and the NRA. It turns out, however, that between 30 and 70% of the turnover is not reported at all and does not reach the tax office. This, according to the government, required full change.

The BSP suspected that the changes are because the government is under pressure but refused to indicate where this pressure came from.