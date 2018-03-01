By the End of 2018, All Cash Registers will be Replaced

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 1, 2018, Thursday // 13:10| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: By the End of 2018, All Cash Registers will be Replaced Source: Wikipedia

All cash registers in our retail outlets must be replaced by December 31, 2018 due to software breakthroughs that take into account sales. This is what the Parliament has decided by finally adopting the amendments to the Customs Act.

For several years there has been an online connection between cash registers and the NRA. It turns out, however, that between 30 and 70% of the turnover is not reported at all and does not reach the tax office. This, according to the government, required full change.

The BSP suspected that the changes are because the government is under pressure but refused to indicate where this pressure came from.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cash registers, change, 2018
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria