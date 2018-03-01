By the End of 2018, All Cash Registers will be Replaced
All cash registers in our retail outlets must be replaced by December 31, 2018 due to software breakthroughs that take into account sales. This is what the Parliament has decided by finally adopting the amendments to the Customs Act.
For several years there has been an online connection between cash registers and the NRA. It turns out, however, that between 30 and 70% of the turnover is not reported at all and does not reach the tax office. This, according to the government, required full change.
The BSP suspected that the changes are because the government is under pressure but refused to indicate where this pressure came from.
- » President Radev: The Government's Actions on the CEZ Deal are Chaotic
- » The Direction of Traffic on Three Key Streets in Downtown Sofia is Changing
- » EUR 100 Million will be Provided for Infrastructure in Rural Areas
- » Borisov and Czech Prime Minister Babis Discussed the Issue of CEZ on the Phone
- » The National Framework Agreement in Healthcare was Signed
- » Happy Baba Marta Day!