Bulgaria: Confirmed: Football Super Star Neymar will Undergo Surgery after he Broke his Leg Source: Twitter

The management of Paris Saint-Germain issued an official statement about the injury of star Neymar. The club confirmed that the Brazilian national would undergo surgery. The surgical intervention will be done by the end of the week by the physician of the "Selesao" Rodrigo Lasmare, who will be helped by the PSG physician Gerar Selen.

Earlier today, Lasmare was in Paris and made a thorough review of Neymar after which it was judged that it was best for the attacker to operate. They have already gone to Brazil.

The most expensive footballer in the world broke his fifth metatarsal bone of the foot and has a sprained ankle. He will be absent between 6 and 8 weeks.

Neymar is sure to miss the rematch of the Champions League's eighth rounds against Real Madrid on March 6th, although Parisian coach Unai Emery hoped he would get involved.

