Father Stabbed his Son with a Knife in Devin Area

Father stabbed his son with a kitchen knife in a domestic scandal in the Devin village of Breze. The bloody incident happened late last night at their home.

The two were intoxicated and quarreled. The spatter passed into a fight where the 36-year-old man hit his 55-year-old father. In responce, the father took the kitchen knife and stabbed him under his arm close to the heart.

A witness to the incident was also the mother who sought help at 112. A Devin Emergency Assistance Team was immediately deployed, as well as a police patrol car. First aid was given to both of them because after the fight, the father also did not feel well.

The two are accommodated in the hospital in Smolyan. The 36-year-old man was operated during the night, and at this stage there is no danger to his life.

"There is a penetration of the chest with the lungs affected and is currently in a stable state," said Dr. Vladimir Kehayov of the Surgery Department in Smolyan, who also performed the surgical intervention of the man. The 55-year-old man is guarded by police in the hospital room.

"It is a domestic scandal after the alcohol has been used by both of them.The site was visited by a working group on duty of the Deputy PM-Devin, a pre-trial investigation was initiated and the prosecutor's office was informed," confirmed the director of the police in Smolyan Senior Commissioner Nikolay Dimov.