The First AirLine from Sofia to Ljubljana will be Launched within few Months

The first regular air line between Sofia and Ljubljana will be opened within a few months. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Transport Velik Zanchev during the first aviation event of the program of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The launching of this airline has been discussed over the last ten years. The aviation sector in Europe must focus on modernizing infrastructure, introducing new technologies and improving relations between countries, Zanchev said. In his words, in Southeast Europe, the problem of aviation connectivity is no longer so serious, this is thanks to several airlines that serve the regular lines between countries in the region.

"More efforts are needed to improve Sofia's connectivity with the capitals of the Western Balkan countries," Zanchev added. He expressed confidence that direct air services from Bulgaria to other southern European and Balkan countries would increase.

Bulgaria supports the strategic documents and the related legislative proposals of the European Commission, the Deputy Minister said. He recalled the commitment of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union to work towards progress and a common approach to the new regulation on the protection of competition in air transport.

Zanchev welcomed the initiative of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the State Enterprise "Air Traffic Management" to work together on a strategy for the development of the Bulgarian airspace. The Aviation Forum "Air Transport - A Propulsion Engine" is being conducted with the assistance of the International Air Transport Association. Participants in the event are representatives of airlines, air navigation service providers, airports, aviation administrations and specialists.