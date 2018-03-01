Russia may Stop Cooperation with the European Court of Human Rights
Russia is considering coming out of the European Convention on Human Rights and ending its cooperation with the European Court of Human Rights, RIA Novosti said after receiving information from government sources, Reuters reported.
According to unnamed sources, the reason for this intention is due to the fact that many court decisions are against the interests of Russia.
