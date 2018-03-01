Geneva Аirport Closed by Icy 'Beast from the East'

Bulgaria: Geneva Аirport Closed by Icy 'Beast from the East' pixabay.com

The airport in the Swiss city of Geneva closed on Thursday due to bitterly cold weather that has hit many parts of Europe this week with snow and icy winds, causing travel chaos.

“Because of the prevailing weather conditions, Genève Aéroport is currently closed to air traffic until further notice,” the airport said on its website, quoted by Reuters. 

“We therefore advise passengers not to come to the airport for the time being.”

A Siberian weather system forecasters have called the “beast from the east” brought snow, strong winds and the coldest temperatures for years to many regions across Europe. The freeze is expected to continue.

Geneva airport recommended passengers check with their airlines on whether upcoming flights would be scheduled for departure.

