General Practitioners in Sofia Protest In Front of the Ministry of Health

March 1, 2018, Thursday
  
Bulgaria: General Practitioners in Sofia Protest In Front of the Ministry of Health pixabay.com

General practitioners (GP) in Sofia protest in front of the Ministry of Health.

The reason for the protest is the worsened working conditions in recent months. The main requests of the doctors are to reduce administrative activities and obligations, to pay for their social activities, to drop the reports with the notes of the cash receipts.

They insist that all people who are free of charge to pay the full amount, and the amounts to be returned to them by the state.

They also want the fee at each visit to be 1% of the minimum wage.

