The Direction of Traffic on Three Key Streets in Downtown Sofia is Changing

The direction of traffic on three key streets in the center of Sofia is changing from today, reports bTV.

The direction of traffic on three key streets in the center of Sofia is changing from today, reports bTV.

The reversal concerns the central streets Pozitano, Kniaz Boris I and Alabin, and the key point of the changes is Lavele Street.

The change is part of a large scale idea of ​​a new permanent organization of the movement in the area between Alabin Street and Todor Alexandrov Boulevards and Alexander Stamboliiski Blvd.

According to the new architectural scheme, the Knyaz Boris movement from Positano will be in the direction of Stamboliyski and at the wheel of Tram No. 5 Pozitano turns to Lege.

In order to better organize the traffic, the pedestrian traffic lights at the crossroads of "Kniaz Boris" and "Stamboliiski" will be built for cars as well.

