Theresa May Welcomes to London the EC President Donald Tusk

British Prime Minister Theresa May today met with European Council President Donald Tusk in London - the day before she gave a big speech on her views on future relations with the EU, the BNR reported.

The degree of tension in the UK is high before Theresa May's speech, which is expected to provide clarity about the British government's stance ahead of the second phase of the talks on Breckit.

Donald Tusk arrives in London after Wednesday's chief negotiator for the EU, Michel Barnier, announced Brussels's plans for the Brexit agreement, but they were not met well in London, especially on the issue of the Northern Irish border. Theresa May said that no British Prime Minister can accept the proposal because it undermines the integrity of the United Kingdom, given the idea that in order to have no hardline border, Northern Ireland must remain in the customs union.

Former British Prime Minister John Major criticized Theresa May for her strategy in the negotiations for Brexit. He urged MPs in parliament to get a free vote on the final deal. If it is necessary for the negotiators to be sent back to negotiate an improvement on the deal or the decision to be given to the people in a new referendum, Major has pointed out, quoted by the National Radio.