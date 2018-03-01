Walmart Says it will Raise Age Restriction to 21 for Gun Purchases

Walmart announced Wednesday that it is raising its age restriction to 21 for firearm and ammunition purchases.

The company said in its statement that it made the decision in light of recent events and will try to implement this change "as quickly as possible."

Walmart also pointed out that in 2015 it ended sales of certain sporting rifles like the AR-15. The company also said it doesn't sell accessories like bump stocks or high-capacity magazines.

It also said it is removing items resembling assault-style rifles like toys from its website.