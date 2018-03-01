Train Passengers are Blocked near Aitos, Burgas

The Sofia-Burgas train has stopped in the field near Aitos аt 5 am this morning and the passengers have no information about the reason.

This was announced to bTV by Ivailo Simeonov, who is among the passengers.

At the moment the train is stopped, the heating as well. There are about seven wagons in which there are a lot of passengers, including children, Simeonov added.

Conductors also had no information, suggesting that the cause is a frozen arrow.

The BDZ press center reported that there was no power supply and therefore at 5:11 pm the train stopped, as well as the heating in it. A diesel locomotive was sent from Burgas to take passengers to the final station. Meanwhile, from the Road Infrastructure Agency reported that the Trakia highway between Burgas and Karnobat was closed.

Valcho Cholakov, District Governor of Burgas, expects the section to be open for traffic around noon.