One of Donald Trump's Closest Associates Resigned
World | March 1, 2018, Thursday // 11:11| Views: | Comments: 0
The close associate of US President Donald Trump, who is director of communications at the White House, Hope Hicks, has resigned, reports BNT.
It is not clear when Hicks will hand over her functions. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders specified that the resignation was not linked to Hicks' testimony in an investigation into Russia and the US elections in 2016. Hicks was a spokeswoman for Trump during the election campaign in 2016.
